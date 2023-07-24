Guelph man arrested after reportedly waving knife, stabbing wall

Guelph police say a 30-year-old man has been arrested following an argument during which the man allegedly held a knife in the air and repeatedly stabbed the wall next to another person.

In a news release, police said the incident involving two men occurred just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday in an apartment building near Neeve Street and Wellington Street East.

“A witness reported two males arguing in a hallway and one had a large kitchen knife in his hand. During the argument one of the males held the knife in the air and repeatedly stabbed the wall next to the other’s head,” police said.

According to police, the two men are known to each other.

The 30-year-old has been charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.