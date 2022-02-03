Guelph man arrested after sending unwanted emails to law firm
CTV News Kitchener Writer-Reporter
Jennifer K. Baker
A Guelph man is facing weapons charges after he sent unwanted emails to a law firm.
Guelph Police said they were contacted by staff members on Tuesday.
The emails were sent to one lawyer, said police, and included images and videos of a man posing with various weapons.
Through their investigation they determined that the man had a court order prohibiting him from possessing weapons.
A search warrant was executed Wednesday at a Westwood Road residence.
Police said they seized an Uzi-style BB gun, Glock-style BB gun, .22-calibre ammunition and a spring-loaded knife.
The 30-year-old man is charged with possessing a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, and knowledge of unauthorized possession of a weapon.
