Guelph man arrested by auto theft team; charged with 25 offences
Multimedia Journalist
Brandon Guitar
Guelph Police say a 29-year-old man was arrested without incident by the Break and Enter Auto Theft (BEAT) team on Thursday, in connection to a stolen vehicle located in a residential parking lot.
Upon arrest, police discovered the man was wanted on multiple warrants in Guelph and Southwestern Ontario.
Police say a search of the man and vehicle yielded stolen property, identity documents, and tools related to break and enters.
The accused faces 25 criminal offences, including possession of stolen property, break and enter, fraud-related offences, driving while prohibited, failing to comply with a judicial release order and breaching probation.
The man was held for a bail hearing as the investigation continues.
