Guelph man arrested for allegedly stabbing stranger in neck
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
A 35-year-old Guelph man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stabbed another man in the neck.
Guelph police say the two did not know each other.
According to police, it happened around 12:25 a.m. Saturday at a licensed establishment on Silvercreek Parkway North.
After several people called 911, emergency crews arrived to find a seriously injured man.
The suspect had fled the scene.
The victim was transferred to an out-of-town trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
The suspect was arrested outside his home just after 2 a.m.
He’s been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
