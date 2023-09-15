Guelph man arrested for allegedly trying to steal sports cards worth $1,000
A man from Guelph is facing theft and obstruction charges after police say he tried to steal $1,000 worth of sports cards.
Officers were called to a business on Woodlawn Road West around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to a news release, a loss prevention employee confronted a man who left the store with product in his backpack.
Police say when they arrived, the man removed several boxes of trading cards from his backpack and provided a false name. He was taken to the police station and only identified himself after he was told he was being held for a bail hearing.
A 35-year-old man has been charged with theft under $5,000 and obstructing police.
This comes after more than $11,000 worth of sports cards were allegedly stolen from a Woodlawn Road West business on Monday.
-
Basketball-loving boy with autism grateful after wrong made right in a meaningful wayWhen her son started showing an interest in basketball this year, after a lifetime of suffering from serious medical issues and being on the autism spectrum, Betty Wade was overjoyed.
-
Inquest into the death of Derek TeskeyThe Windsor-region man was shot by OPP officers on June 14, 2019, and died in hospital.
-
Here’s the recipe from Emily Richard’s breakfast for dinner on the grillBreakfast for dinner on the grill is a grand idea!
-
Tougher financial times, influx of newcomers lead to increased demand for Edmonton sports assistanceThere's been a sharp increase in the number of Edmonton families needing help to get their children into sports programs.
-
'They're not looking at the unintended consequences': Study highlights concerning toxins found in paper strawsThe owner of a Vancouver-based compostable packaging business says she's warned government officials for years about the dangers of paper products.
-
London’s Muslim community steps up with aid for Morocco and LibyaLondon, Ont.’s Muslim community is stepping up to help provide relief for those devastated by the recent earthquake in Morocco and the floods in Libya.
-
'Brings us closer': Chinatown leaders look ahead after triple stabbingThe Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden is gearing up for its upcoming Mid-Autumn Moon festivities at the end of the month.
-
City ripping out brand new asphalt boulevards to replace with grassCity engineers may soon realize that the grass isn’t always greener— particularly when it requires redoing work that was already completed.
-
Alberta singer-songwriter Hailey Benedict named Sirius-XM Top of the Country winnerA former guest on CTV News Calgary back in July took home a pretty significant musical honour Thursday night.