Guelph man arrested for allegedly trying to steal sports cards worth $1,000

A man from Guelph is facing theft and obstruction charges after police say he tried to steal $1,000 worth of sports cards.

Officers were called to a business on Woodlawn Road West around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to a news release, a loss prevention employee confronted a man who left the store with product in his backpack.

Police say when they arrived, the man removed several boxes of trading cards from his backpack and provided a false name. He was taken to the police station and only identified himself after he was told he was being held for a bail hearing.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with theft under $5,000 and obstructing police.

This comes after more than $11,000 worth of sports cards were allegedly stolen from a Woodlawn Road West business on Monday.