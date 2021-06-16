Guelph man arrested for pair of porch pirating thefts

Guelph police have arrested a man in connection to a two incidents of porch pirating caught on camera.

According to a Wednesday news release, a man stole a package containing about $50 of blankets from a home on Inkerman Street, 10 minutes after it had been delivered on May 27.

On June 3, police say the same man stole a package containing about $20 of air conditioner cleaning spray at a home on Ardmay Street.

The man was reportedly caught on surveillance video at both addresses and recognized by police officers.

Officials say they found and arrested him around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning near Speedvale Avenue East and Stevenson Street North.

A 29-year-old Guelph man has been charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 and four counts of breaching probation. He was held for a bail hearing on Wednesday.