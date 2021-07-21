Guelph man arrested for pulling fire alarm 9 times since April: police

Guelph police have arrested a man who they say pulled the fire alarm in his building multiple times, including three times in one day.

In a news release, officials said the man had allegedly set off the alarm nine times since April.

Earlier in July, the fire department asked for police assistance after responding to nine alarms at an apartment on Woolwich Street. Police said each alarm set off the building's entire system.

Officials said a surveillance camera pointing at the detector was covered eight of the nine times the alarm was pulled. However, on the ninth time, cameras showed a man pulling the alarm.

In the release, police said as many as 22 personnel from the Guelph Fire Department responded to the alarms.

A 43-year-old Guelph man was arrested on Tuesday and was charged with nine counts of making a false fire alarm and mischief. He's scheduled to appear in court on Friday.