Guelph man arrested for reportedly throwing peroxide into person's eyes

Guelph police have arrested a man they say threw what was believed to be peroxide into the eyes of someone he was having an argument with.

Officers were called to the scene of a motel parking lot on Woodlawn Road West around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

Two males were reportedly in an argument when one threw a liquid into the others eyes and temporarily blinded him.

Police say the victim was in severe pain, and was taken to hospital, but is not believed to have suffered permanent damage.

A 31-year-old Guelph man has been arrested and charged with assault as well as administering a noxious substance.