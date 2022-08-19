Guelph man arrested for stealing keys, but not the vehicle

Guelph Police have arrested one man, after keys were stolen from a vehicle left outside a business Tuesday morning.

It happened outside a business near the intersection of Elizabeth St. and York Rd.

Police say the male took the keys, which were left in the ignition, and fled the area.

On Thursday evening, police found the man in an area just outside the downtown core.

The 21-year-old was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000. He's set to appear in court October 7.

Guelph Police are reminding you to never leave keys in an unattended vehicle.