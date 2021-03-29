Guelph man arrested in detention centre for human trafficking charges

A joint Waterloo Region-Guelph police task force has arrested a Guelph man on human trafficking offences he allegedly committed while in custody.

According to a Monday news release, the joint police human trafficking team began their investigation in March.

On Wednesday, they arrested a 24-year-old man from Guelph at a detention centre outside the region.

He has been charged with human trafficking, receiving material benefit, procuring, and uttering threats.

Police say it is alleged that the accused committed these offences while in custody.

The victim has been provided with a safety plan and community resources, according to officials.

Anyone with information about the incident or any information about human trafficking victims is encouraged to contact the joint team at intel.ht@wrps.on.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.