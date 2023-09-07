Guelph man charged after allegedly assaulting cyclist with Taser

A 63-year-old Guelph man is facing assault and weapons charges after Guelph police say a cyclist was assaulted with a Taser during an altercation Wednesday night.

Police were called to Woolwich Street and London Road at around 10:20 p.m.

A man was walking when he got into an argument with a cyclist, police said in a news release.

“The male pulled out a conducted energy weapon and repeatedly assaulted the cyclist with it,” police said.

The man was injured when the cyclist fought back and police said he was transported to hospital for treatment.

Guelph police said the accused is facing charges of assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

He is expected to appear in court in October.