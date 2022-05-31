Guelph man charged after hitting former employee with transport truck: police
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
A Guelph man is facing charges after Guelph police claim he intentionally hit a former employee with a transport truck.
According to police, the two men were arguing at a business in the Laird Road and Clair Road West area Monday morning. Police say the argument then became physical as one man hit the other in the face.
Police say the dispute spilled over into the yard where a transport truck was parked. Police allege one of the men climbed into the truck and intentionally drove toward the other at a slow rate of speed, eventually hitting him and knocking him to the ground.
One man was taken to hospital with a leg injury.
A 46-year-old Guelph man has been charged with assault and assault with a weapon.
-
Province warns of lesser-known ways invasive species can arrive in Sask.Maintaining Saskatchewan’s natural beauty is a year-long effort and it takes everyone to prevent invasive species, the province says.
-
'Slippery slope': Alberta's Kenney questions federal-B.C. drug decriminalization planAlberta Premier Jason Kenney says he has concerns about the federal government’s decision to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illegal drugs in British Columbia.
-
Driver, pedestrian taken to hospital after crash in downtown CalgaryA driver and a pedestrian were taken to hospital suffering serious injuries Tuesday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash in downtown Calgary.
-
15 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London TuesdayThe Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 15 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but no additional deaths.
-
Barrie celebrates the Queen's 70-year reignThe Barrie British Club hosted an event Tuesday to honour Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign, making her the first British monarch ever to reach the milestone.
-
The Wellington Street debate: Should vehicles be allowed to drive by Parliament Hill?The future of a prominent stretch of road in front of Parliament Hill is being debated. Wellington Street remains closed since the convoy and some, including one city councillor, would like it to stay that way, while others argue it’s another blow to local businesses.
-
Learning disrupted by war: University of Waterloo welcomes 34 Ukrainian students to continue studiesAs the war in Ukraine rages on, the University of Waterloo has found a way to welcome a group of students who have had their studies disrupted.
-
Where would you put Saskatoon's new downtown arena? We asked 2 experts for their picks.Haizhen Mou says the City of Saskatoon should consider what attracts people to an area when picking a site for a new downtown arena and convention centre.
-
Lethbridge psychologist heading back to work next month following suspension due to “sexual misconduct”A Lethbridge psychologist, who only recently had his practice permit suspended for engaging in sexual misconduct involving two female high school students, is about to head back to work as a family counsellor.