Guelph man charged after hitting former employee with transport truck: police

A Guelph man is facing charges after Guelph police claim he intentionally hit a former employee with a transport truck.

According to police, the two men were arguing at a business in the Laird Road and Clair Road West area Monday morning. Police say the argument then became physical as one man hit the other in the face.

Police say the dispute spilled over into the yard where a transport truck was parked. Police allege one of the men climbed into the truck and intentionally drove toward the other at a slow rate of speed, eventually hitting him and knocking him to the ground.

One man was taken to hospital with a leg injury.

A 46-year-old Guelph man has been charged with assault and assault with a weapon.