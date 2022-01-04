Guelph man charged after refusing to wear mask and blowing kisses at business staff
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
A Guelph man has been arrested and charged with several offences after he refused to wear a mask inside a business and blew kisses at staff.
Guelph police said officers were called to the business on Silvercreek Parkway North near Willow Road at 8 p.m. Monday.
According to a media release, the man reportedly was “refusing to wear a mask, obstructing staff by blocking their path, and blowing kisses” at them.
Police said man was arrested for trespassing, and that officers found a small amount of suspected methamphetamine in his pocket.
