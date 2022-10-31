Guelph man charged for allegedly claiming car stolen before crash

A false claim about a stolen car from Guelph has led to criminal charges, according to police.

Emergency crews were called to a crash around 8 p.m. on Friday in the area of Willow and Elmira roads.

Police say the two drivers spoke to each other, but one left before officers arrived.

Officers then allegedly went to the home of the man who left the scene, where he denied being involved in the crash and claimed that his car had been stolen that evening.

Police say they determined the man was driving and that they found the damaged vehicle in a nearby parking lot.

A 48-year-old Guelph man has been charged with public mischief, obstructing police, and failing to remain at a collision.