Guelph man charged for pointing replica handgun at driver

A Guelph man has been charged for allegedly pointing a replica handgun at a driver waiting at a red light.

In a Friday news release, officials said the male victim was waiting to make a left turn on Hanlon Expressway at Speedvale Avenue West around 9:20 a.m. Thursday. They said the suspect was in the crosswalk and stopped in front of the victim's car, pulled a handgun from his jacket and pointed it at the driver.

Police said the two men aren't known to each other.

In the release, officials said the driver crouched behind the steering wheel, and the suspect laughed and walked away.

Guelph police found the man in a nearby plaza and arrested him. They found a replica handgun, which was determined to be an air soft gun, along with a second magazine and a tin with BBs inside.

The 48-year-old Guelph man was charged with possession of a weapon. He's scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 13.