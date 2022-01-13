Guelph man charged in a gift card heist after breaking into former workplace
A Guelph man is facing fraud charges after pretending to still work at a business and placing hundreds of dollars on to a gift card.
In a news release, Guelph police said the incident happened at approximately 12:20 a.m. on Sunday at a location on Woodlawn Road West and Woolwich Street.
The man allegedly forced open the front doors and told his former colleague that he still worked there.
According to the release, the employee was not able to verify this because of the time of day, and allowed the man to remain inside the store.
Guelph police said the man “logged onto a terminal using another employee’s name and password and processed a return, placing more than $800 on a gift card.”
The company’s loss prevention officer reportedly reviewed footage and “confirmed the male was no longer an employee when he entered the store and fraudulently accessed the computer system.”
Police said they arrested a 19-year-old Guelph man on Wednesday and charged him with fraud under $5,000 and identity fraud.
