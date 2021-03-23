Guelph police say a man has been charged following a luring investigation involving a victim in the United States.

The investigation started in December 2020. Guelph police's Internet Child Exploitation Unit worked with the Department of Homeland Security to look the allegations of luring against a Guelph resident.

Guelph police said they were contacted by American authorities to start the investigation. The victim is from Michigan.

Officers in Guelph performed a search warrant in a residence near the downtown core on Tuesday morning. A 27-year-old man has been charged with luring, invitation to sexual touching and making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16.

He was released with conditions and will appear in Guelph court on July 2.