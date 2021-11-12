Guelph man charged in fake prescriptions scheme: Police

For three weeks a Guelph man allegedly submitted fake prescriptions to several pharmacies in the Guelph area.

Between Oct. 18 and Nov. 8 the falsified prescriptions were faxed to four pharmacies under two different names, according to a press release.

The prescriptions were reportedly for opiates and antibiotics.

Police said the man attempted to pick up the prescriptions at each of the pharmacies but left empty handed.

According to officers, security footage helped identify the suspect who was arrested Wednesday.

A 33 year-old Guelph man has been charged with four counts of uttering a forged document , identity fraud, identity theft, and two counts of possessing identity documents.