Guelph man charged over social media video containing racial slurs
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Nicole Lampa
Guelph police have charged a man in connection a video that was posted on social media on Dec. 12 with “hate” as a factor.
According to a media release, investigators reviewed the video where threats to another person “and further conveying of racist ideology” could be heard.
Investigators charged a 28-year-old Guelph man on Friday with uttering a threat to case death.
Police noted in the release that, “hate and/or bias has been recognized by police as a contributing factor in this case.”
