Guelph man charged with assault with a weapon after Waterloo man hospitalized with serious injuries

A Guelph man has been charged with assault with a weapon after an altercation that resulted in another man hospitalized with serious injuries.

In a media release, Waterloo regional police said it happened in the area of Westwood Drive and Westmount Road in Kitchener on Friday, June 24.

Police were called to a report of a disturbance at a convenience store around 11:20 p.m.

The victim, a 23-year-old Waterloo man, was dropped off at a local hospital and later transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries from a cut.

Police arrested a 31-year-old Guelph man and charged him with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession on a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.