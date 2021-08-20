Guelph man charged with attempted arson after allegedly pouring gasoline on apartment floor
A Guelph man who allegedly threatened to burn down an apartment building if other tenants touched his property was charged with attempted arson after bringing gasoline into his unit.
Police said the man was "increasingly paranoid" that other tenants were going to steal his belongings. Other residents saw him bring a five-gallon container into his unit on Aug. 18, and notified Guelph police about the situation because there was a "strong odour of gasoline in the hallway" on Aug. 19.
Police said the gasoline was poured all over the floor of the man's unit, and he had also doused clothing items in the unit in gasoline.
The Guelph Fire Department came to the scene to help with clean up, and police said they found levels of gasoline in the air that were a danger to life.
The 34-year-old man was arrested nearby and charged with uttering threats to cause death and attempted arson with disregard for human life.
He was held for a bail hearing.
-
Convicted impaired driver who killed friend in crash granted full paroleConvicted drunk driver Andrew Fallows has been granted full parole.
-
COVID-19 vaccinations not mandatory for staff at three Ottawa hospitalsThe Ottawa Hospital, Queensway-Carleton Hospital and Montfort Hospital are not making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for staff to work at the hospitals.
-
Live theatre returns to Prescott after two-year hiatusAfter two years of emptiness at the Kinsmen Amphitheatre in downtown Prescott, actors once again graced the gazebo stage on Wednesday evening.
-
Maritime wet weather may be reason behind increase in ticks this summer: researcherAfter Shannon Shields and her family went camping this summer, 10-year-old Karley began to display some alarming symptoms.
-
Overland flood warning issued for parts of southwest Manitoba, Interlake regionOverland flood warnings have been issued for parts of southwest and central Manitoba due to expected heavy rainfall in the coming days.
-
Convicted murderer Michael White’s daytime parole extendedA husband convicted of murdering his pregnant wife 16 years ago will see his daytime parole extended by six months.
-
Police searching for man who allegedly sexually assaulted 13-year-old girl in EtobicokeA man is wanted by police after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in north Etobicoke on Thursday.
-
Council approves cameras to catch red light runners in SudburyOfficials in Sudbury are moving forward with the proposal for cameras at intersections to catch drivers who run red lights.
-
Employee at Ottawa child care centre tests positive for COVID-19A city of Ottawa child care centre will be closed for up to the next 14 days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.