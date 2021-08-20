Guelph man charged with attempted arson after allegedly pouring gasoline on apartment floor

A Guelph man who allegedly threatened to burn down an apartment building if other tenants touched his property was charged with attempted arson after bringing gasoline into his unit.

Police said the man was "increasingly paranoid" that other tenants were going to steal his belongings. Other residents saw him bring a five-gallon container into his unit on Aug. 18, and notified Guelph police about the situation because there was a "strong odour of gasoline in the hallway" on Aug. 19.

Police said the gasoline was poured all over the floor of the man's unit, and he had also doused clothing items in the unit in gasoline.

The Guelph Fire Department came to the scene to help with clean up, and police said they found levels of gasoline in the air that were a danger to life.

The 34-year-old man was arrested nearby and charged with uttering threats to cause death and attempted arson with disregard for human life.

He was held for a bail hearing.