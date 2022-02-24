Guelph man charged with impaired driving after getting stuck in a snowbank
A 29-year-old man was charged with impaired driving on Wednesday in Guelph, after police said his car got stuck in a snowbank and he became belligerent with a stranger who offered to help.
The passerby called Guelph police after he tried to assist the man get his car out from a snowbank in the area of Farley Drive and Porter Drive.
He left the scene after the driver began acting belligerent and he suspected the man was impaired.
Officers arrived a short time later and located a man in the driver's seat of the car, which was still running and stuck in the snowbank.
The man was arrested after police detected a strong odour of alcohol on his breath and further testing confirmed he consumed more than double the legal limit of alcohol.
The man was charged with impaired driving. His licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for seven days.
He will appear in Guelph court on March 15.
