A 21-year-old Guelph man has been charged after a number of crashes and some aggressive driving, police said Monday.

According to a news release, the incidents happened at about 11:55 a.m. Friday. That's when a number of people called police to report a vehicle that was being driven dangerously around an apartment building parking lot on Gordon Street.

Police said that the driver quickly accelerating, causing the vehicle to slide around corners.

The car collided with three parked cars, which were significantly damaged in the process. The driver then reportedly fled northbound on Gordon.

Another driver called police shortly after, reporting that the same vehicle had run a red light at Gordon and East Ring Road and then passed another vehicle in the bike lane.

The news release said that the vehicle tried to pass another car on Norfolk Street but clipped its rear end, causing the other vehicle to swerve and hit a concrete barrier.

Two teen passengers in the suspect's vehicle were taken to hospital for minor injuries, police said.

When officers tried to arrest the driver, he reportedly began struggling and tried to punch and kick the police. Officials said they determined later that he was under the influence of controlled substances.

The accused, who police did not publicly identify, was charged with impaired driving, failing to remain at a collision and resisting arrest.

His driver's licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven.

He's due in a Guelph courtroom on Feb. 26.