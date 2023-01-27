Guelph man charged with impaired driving after snowy window stop

A Guelph man is facing impaired driving charges after he was pulled over Thursday evening for not clearing snow off his windows.

Guelph police say officers were patrolling in the area of Silvercreek Parkway North and Willow Road when they saw a vehicle leaving a parking lot with snow on the windshield and side window.

Officers pulled the driver over and immediately detected a strong odour of alcohol coming from the vehicle, police say.

Police say the driver failed a roadside test and was taken to the police station where further testing confirmed he had more than the legal amount of alcohol in his system.

The 27-year-old Guelph man is now charged with impaired operation and having alcohol in his system as a novice driver.

His license was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for a week.