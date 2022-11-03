Guelph man charged with theft after returning to scene of the crime

A Guelph man faces several theft charges after returning to the scene of the crime on Wednesday.

Guelph police officers were at a business in Stone Road Mall on Wednesday investigating the theft of a bracelet valued at approximately $6,600. According to Guelph police, the theft occurred on Tuesday. While officers were still on scene, staff spotted the man walking by the store and pointed him out.

The man was stopped and the bracelet recovered. A search incident to arrest revealed several articles of clothing which had been stolen from other stores within the mall.

A 29-year-old Guelph man is charged with theft over $5,000, three counts of theft under $5,000 and four counts of breaching a probation order.