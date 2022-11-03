Guelph man convicted of manslaughter in fatal stabbing sentenced to 4.5 years

A Guelph man convicted of manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of Nick Tanti has been sentenced to four and a half years behind bars.

Taking into consideration time served and the pandemic, Aidan Kee will spend three years, five months and seven days in prison, Judge Gordon Lemon told the court Thursday.

Kee fatally stabbed Tanti during an altercation outside a downtown Guelph bar in February, 2020. During the court proceedings, his lawyers argued he acted in self-defence and did not mean to stab Tanti.

“A life was taken – my son – and he only got three and a half years and he’ll be out in no time,” Tanti’s mother, Sharon Tanti told reporters outside the courthouse Thursday.

“I’m heartbroken. I’m sad. I’m dead inside, I’m just so dead inside. That was my son. That was my sunshine.”

Tanti went on to describe the Canadian justice system as “a joke,” upset about what she considers a short sentence.

Kee’s family declined to comment while leaving the courthouse Thursday.

Kee was convicted of manslaughter in June.

The Crown, who requested a six to seven year sentence called the outcome "understandable yet disappointing."

“Whether he got a life sentence or a four year sentence – he'll never be at another Christmas dinner and he'll never be with them again. So it's a horrible case for everyone involved,” Crown prosecutor Tom Meehan added.

SENTENCING CONSIDERATIONS

During the proceedings, Kee was out on bail with strict conditions.

Before that, he served 137 days behind bars in 2020.

The judge translated that into nearly a year of time served, telling the court he took into consideration that 33 of those days were in full or partial lockdown due to COVID-19 protocols.

After the sentencing was complete, Crown prosecutor Tom Meehan explained that this has become a common practise.

“Various courts around the province and the country have given credit for how unusually bad the conditions would be. He didn't grant an extraordinary amount of credit but yes – it’s a factor they are taking into account.”

Judge Lemon said he also took into account that Kee did not have a criminal record before the incident and he doesn’t believe he will be a repeat offender.

The court also heard that Kee will have a lifetime ban on firearms and will be forced to submit a DNA sample as requested by the Crown during submissions.