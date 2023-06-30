Guelph man faces assault charges after alleged housemate dispute and police standoff
Guelph police say a man who threw a chair at a housemate and brandished a kitchen knife is facing charges after a dispute that prompted a nearly two-hour standoff with police on Friday.
According to Guelph police, at around 9:15 a.m., police said a man called police to report an altercation with his housemate at an east-end residence.
“A verbal argument escalated until one male threw a chair at the other and then brandished a kitchen knife,” police said in a news release.
Police said the victim left the residence to call for help after sustaining a minor injury.
Police arrived on scene and said the man barricaded himself in a bedroom.
Police said it took nearly two hours of negotiation before officers were able to enter the bedroom.
Police said he was arrested without injury.
A 29-year-old Guelph male is charged with two counts each of assault with a weapon and uttering threats.
