Guelph man faces assault charges after alleged housemate dispute and police standoff

Guelph police say a man who threw a chair at a housemate and brandished a kitchen knife is facing charges after a dispute that prompted a nearly two-hour standoff with police on Friday.

According to Guelph police, at around 9:15 a.m., police said a man called police to report an altercation with his housemate at an east-end residence.

“A verbal argument escalated until one male threw a chair at the other and then brandished a kitchen knife,” police said in a news release.

Police said the victim left the residence to call for help after sustaining a minor injury.

Police arrived on scene and said the man barricaded himself in a bedroom.

Police said it took nearly two hours of negotiation before officers were able to enter the bedroom.

Police said he was arrested without injury.

A 29-year-old Guelph male is charged with two counts each of assault with a weapon and uttering threats.