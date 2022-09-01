Guelph man faces numerous charges including assault, possession of identity documents

A Guelph man, already facing charges for assaulting a stranger while she was walking her dog, was arrested again Wednesday for breaching release conditions.

The victim of the earlier assault contacted police after spotting the man at a downtown address he had been ordered to avoid. Officers located him and placed him under arrest.

Officers conducted a search to arrest which revealed he was in possession of a birth certificate and credit card in other people’s names.

The 25-year-old man is now charged with two counts each of breaching probation and breaching release conditions as well as possessing a stolen credit card and possessing a stolen identity document.