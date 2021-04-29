Guelph man facing criminal charge for going 100 km/h over the speed limit: GPS

A 28-year-old man from Guelph is facing several charges, including one under the criminal code, after police reportedly caught him going more than 100 km/h over the speed limit.

Police say an officer was on radar duty at Stone Road near Victoria Road at 7 p.m. Wednesday when they clocked a driver going 166 km/h in the 60 km/h zone.

A man has been charged with dangerous driving under the criminal code, as well as stunt driving and speeding under the highway safety act.

His vehicle has been seized and his licence has been suspended for a week.