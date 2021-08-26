Guelph man facing human trafficking charges

A 20-year-old Guelph man has been arrested in connection to a human trafficking investigation.

Guelph Police say they received information in August about a man who obtained sexual services from a victim, and later benefitted financially from her work in the sex trade.

The man, who has not been identified, is charged with: trafficking in persons, material benefit, sexual assault, advertising sexual services, procuring, assault and breach of probation.

In a press release, police say the victim has been “provided with a safety plan and community resources as part of the Human Trafficking Crisis Intervention program.”