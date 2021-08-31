Guelph man hospitalized with serious injuries after crash at Woodlawn and Victoria Roads

A Guelph man was seriously injured on Tuesday evening when the e-bike he was operating collided with an SUV.

The crash happened at Woodlawn Road East and Victoria Road North sometime before 5:30 p.m.

Guelph police say the SUV driver was turning left onto Victoria, and that the bike collided with the passenger side of the SUV.

The bike operator, a 46-year-old man, was taken to a trauma center in Hamilton, where he was listed in serious condition.

Police say the man’s injures are not life threatening.

Police reopened the intersection late Tuesday evening but say the investigation into the cause is in its early stages.

“We will reconstruct the scene, check for video, and witness statements, and once that is all accomplished, and we’ve got a clear picture of what transpired, then we’ll consider whether charges will be laid or not”, said Sgt. Ray Gordon.

The road was closed for about three hours while police investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

