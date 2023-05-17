Guelph man loses $700 in alleged sextortion scheme

The Guelph Police Service is investigating after they say a Guelph man lost $700 in a so-called sextortion scheme.

In a news release, police said a man called police on Tuesday, reporting that he shared intimate images with an unknown person he believed to be a female via social media.

Police said the subject demanded payment and threatened to send the images to the man’s contacts if he did not comply.

He sent $700 in e-transfers and prepaid gift cards, police said.

Police are reminding residents to be cautious when communicating with someone they don’t know, especially online or over the phone.