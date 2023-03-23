Guelph man pulls ‘hunting-style knife’ on bus driver: police
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
Guelph police say a 37-year-old man from Guelph has been charged after he allegedly pulled a hunting-style knife on a transit driver.
Police say around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the area of Elmira Road North and Massey Road.
According to police, the transit driver seized the man’s pass and asked him to leave, and a struggle ensued, at which time the man brandished the hunting-style knife.
Officials say the man fled on foot and was located a short time later with assistance from the Guelph Police Service Canine Unit.
A man is charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon. He was held for a bail hearing Thursday.
-
Small earthquake near Victoria lightly felt by residentsA minor earthquake that rumbled off the coast of Victoria early Thursday morning was lightly felt by some residents.
-
Briercrest man wins $100K on Daily Grand DrawA man from Briercrest, Sask. is $100,000 richer after adding an EXTRA to his ticket for the March 6 Daily Grand Draw.
-
Hitmen strike late in Lethbridge, defeating Hurricanes 3-2The Hitmen didn't lead for very much of the game Wednesday night, but they led at the right part of it – the end – en route to a 3-2 victory over the Hurricanes Wednesday night in Lethbridge.
-
London philanthropists put $1 million into cancer fighting fecal transplantationA London couple, already known for giving to the community, has donated to a study into how poop could help fight cancer.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador paints rosy financial picture with budgetNewfoundland and Labrador is hoping to eliminate its deficit in the next two fiscal years.
-
South Perth resident loses $32,500 to Publisher’s Clearing House scam: policeStratford police said a resident from the Township of South Perth reported losing over $30,000 to a Publisher’s Clearing House scam.
-
Car drives into downtown Windsor park, driver arrestedWindsor police say a driver is facing an impaired charge after driving into a downtown park, flattening a park bench.
-
'You risk everything just to be safe': Saskatoon teen fled Afghanistan selected for $100K awardA Saskatoon teen has won $100,000 as one of the 2023 Loran Scholars.
-
Ottawa French Catholic school board piloting four-day week at two schoolsThe Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est has announced plans for a four-day school week pilot-projectthis fall, becoming the first school board in Ontario to offer families a shortened school week schedule.