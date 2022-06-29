Guelph man tries to draw officers away from arresting him with fake gun call: police

Guelph police have arrested a man they say phoned in a gun call in attempt to draw officers away and avoid being arrested.

According to a news release, police found a stolen motorcycle in a downtown parking lot around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28.

Police say that while they were on scene, a 911 call was received saying there was a male with a firearm at a business on Eramosa Road.

Officers responded to the call and determined it was fake and made in attempt to draw them away from a downtown apartment, according to officials.

Police say they engaged with extensive negotiations before arresting a 38-year-old Guelph man around 9:30 p.m. He's been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, public mischief, and failing to comply with a release order.