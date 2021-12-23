Guelph man wakes up to sound of someone stealing his truck
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
A man living in downtown Guelph was woken up by the sound of someone stealing his truck early Thursday morning.
According to a news release, the man reported his truck was stolen from his driveway in the area of Ontario Street near Arthur Street South around 5 a.m. Police said the man and his girlfriend were awoken by the sound of the truck starting. The truck was gone when they looked outside.
Officials said they believe the keys were inside the vehicle.
The theft is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
