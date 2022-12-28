Guelph man who allegedly armed himself with kitchen knives arrested
A Guelph man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman at her home during a social gathering, then hid in the basement for more than an hour before police could arrest him.
Guelph police say officers were called to an address on Silvercreek Parkway North near Westwood Road around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police say their investigation revealed a female tenant had been repeatedly assaulted by a visitor to her home during a social gathering. The man allegedly armed himself with kitchen knives during the incident.
When officers arrived, the man was hiding in the basement. He surrendered and was taken into custody after more than an hour.
Police searched the man and found a flip knife, brass knuckles and a small amount of suspected fentanyl.
The 34-year-old man was charged with assault, possessing a prohibited weapon, uttering death threats, possessing a controlled substance and breaching court orders.
