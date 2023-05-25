Guelph man who almost hit workers installing Pride crosswalk charged with impaired driving: Police

Two men from Guelph have been arrested for separate impaired driving incidents overnight, according to the Guelph Police Service.

In a media release, police said on Thursday around 2 a.m., a vehicle was leaving the downtown area. The driver approached the intersection of Norfolk Street and Waterloo Avenue, where he drove off the road onto a median before returning to the roadway.

According to police, the vehicle drove over construction signs and continued through the intersection, almost colliding with city workers installing a new Pride crosswalk.

Police said the vehicle was stopped a short distance away and the driver was showing signs of impairment.

After failing a roadside breath test, the man was transported to the police station where police said they determine the man had more than the legal amount of alcohol in his system.

The 19-year-old man was charged with impaired driving and having alcohol in his system as a novice driver. His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for 90 days.

A separate incident happened on Wednesday evening around 10:45 p.m.

Police said an officer was patrolling on Victoria Street North when they saw a sports car driving erratically, nearly hitting the median on two occasions.

Officers followed the vehicle and saw the car hit two parked vehicles and continue to drive, police said.

Police said they conducted a traffic stop and the driver showed obviously signs of impairment. He also failed a roadside breath test and was taken to the police station where it was determined he had more than the legal amount of alcohol in his system.

The 32-year-old man was charged with impaired driving. His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for 90 days.