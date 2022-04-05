Guelph man wins $100,000 ENCORE prize

A Guelph man is $100,000 richer after winning with ENCORE.

James Gill's LOTTO 6/49 ticket matched six of the seven numbers on the March 5 draw.

In a press release, the 45-year-old said they were the same lottery numbers his father used before he passed away.

"These numbers have a real significance to me."

Gill told the OLG he'll spend some of his winnings on home renovations and family vacations.

"It feels like a huge blessing," he said in the release. "This will help me and my family a lot. I am very grateful."

The OLG said he purchased the winning ticket at the Zehrs store on Eramosa Road.