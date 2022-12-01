Guelph man wins $500,000 PLINKO prize

“I am extremely happy – this is unbelievable.”

That’s how Somkiat Sengdy of Guelph feels after winning $500,000 with Instant PLINKO.

He told the OLG that when the chip landed on the top prize he was both excited and nervous.

“My hands were sweating, and my heart was pounding,” said Sengdy. “I thought my heart was going to drop with that PLINKO chip!”

He already has plans for the prize money.

“I wanted to win to help my children, and I can do this in ways I only dreamed of,” Sengdy said. “It’s their opportunity to get ahead in life, which has always been my priority. And my children plan to bring me shopping to treat myself to a nice new winter coat. I am also going to plan a family vacation to celebrate somewhere sunny and hot where we can have fun in the sun!”

Sengdy, 66, works in the automotive industry.

He said he started playing PLINKO after a friend of his also won the game.