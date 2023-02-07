Guelph mother charged with abandoning 4-year-old
Guelph police have arrested a mother after they say they found her young daughter wandering around their apartment building alone.
According to a news release, officers were called to the building around 11 a.m. Sunday when the superintendent saw the four-year-old wandering alone on two different floors.
Police say they went to the child's home, saw garbage and evidence of drug use, and determined it was not a safe living environment.
Investigators determined the child had been left alone since 3 a.m., and for the two hours police were at the home, no adult came by to check on her.
The four-year-old was taken by Family and Children's Services.
A 36-year-old Guelph woman was arrested Monday and has been charged with abandoning a child as well as failing to provide necessities of life to a child.
-
Lethbridge police ask for public assistance in search for missing teenLethbridge police say Andrew 'Georgie' Rabbit, 17, left Sifton Family Services on an unsupervised break just after 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 and hasn't been seen since.
-
Calgarians' efforts to aid Turkiye and Syria ramp up; Samaritan's Purse to set up field hospitalSamaritan's Purse is preparing to deploy about 75 disaster assistance response team members equipped with 52 patient beds, a pharmacy and two operating rooms to Turkiye.
-
Oilers beat Red Wings 5-2 in DetroitWarren Foegele scored twice in the second period and the Edmonton Oilers went on to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Tuesday night.
-
London’s pledge of 47,000 homes includes assertive letter to province but avoids ‘punching them in the face’Frustration with the province’s new housing legislation boiled over in council chambers
-
Businesses brace for looming economic slowdown, ask for break on taxesAt 2:18 Run in Victoria, Phil Nicholls is wondering what an economic slowdown might mean for his small business specializing in high-end sneakers and clothing.
-
Before and after: How Toronto's MARZ uses AI to make motion picture magicWhile much of internet is still buzzing about the wonders of ChatGPT, a Toronto-based technology and visual effects company is making its own splash in Hollywood using artificial intelligence.
-
Ted Fontaine posthumously inducted into North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of FameA tireless advocate, residential school survivor and accomplished hockey player has been posthumously inducted into the North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame.
-
Ottawa spending $2M for international commission to offer advice on unmarked gravesOttawa is spending $2 million for an international organization to provide Indigenous communities with options around identifying possible human remains buried near former residential school sites.
-
Man makes 224th donation to Canadian Blood ServicesCanadian Blood Services in Barrie is working to fill hundreds of empty appointments this month, with the service relying on the generosity of many regular donors.