Guelph mourns 'Speedvale Santa'

A Guelph man known for his friendly face and welcoming wave has died.

Tim McCann sat in the same spot at the corner of Stevenson Street and Speedvale Avenue for years, greeting anyone who walked by. His familiar presence brightened the days of many and earned him the nickname “Speedvale Santa.”

On Tuesday, a memorial covered McCann’s usual spot.

“He was kind of a fixture at the corner here,” said Mark McDowall who lives in the area.

“I’d wave out to him, and he’d wave out,” recalled Roni Beharry, reverend at nearby Trinity United Church.

“We always call him ‘Big Santa’ because he resembles a Santa Claus,” explained resident Wendy McDowall.

Just like Jolly Old St. Nicholas, McCann was consistent, offering a wave at passing cars or a quick hello from his chair at the corner of Speedvale and Stevenson.

“I got my morning smile actually because [he’d say] 'how you doing reverend,"' said Rev. John Benham of Trinity United Church.

“I thank Tim for what he taught us; just saying hi and waving to people. It means the world.”

McCann died just over a week ago after dealing with a flurry of health issues.

Word of his passing spread quickly. A growing memorial, filled with flowers, pictures and messages now occupies the corner where he always sat.

When CTV Kitchener met McCann’s brother, Kelly, at the site, countless residents stopped by to tell him how much McCann meant to them.

“I'm going to miss, like everybody else, just being able to come here and say hello. He was everybody's brother,” said Kelly.

But what many might not know, is that McCann spent much of his time alone.

His brother explains these short interactions were his way of being alone without being lonely.

A wave or hello back, meant more to Tim than people might’ve known.

“More people really should try and live up to making a difference like that. Just reaching out to people that are lonely,” said Kelly.

It’s still unclear exactly how Tim died, with doctors only saying he had a very enlarged heart.

For anyone who crossed paths with Speedvale Santa, they might agree that’s true in more ways than one.