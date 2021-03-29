Guelph officers arrest driver in alleged stolen vehicle

A male was taken into custody after police used cruisers to trap a stolen vehicle on Monday afternoon.

Officers located a vehicle that had been reported as stolen a couple of days ago. Officials said the driver tried to flee the area, but was trapped by cruisers.

The stolen vehicle and some cruisers were damaged. No one was injured.

The male is facing multiple theft-related charges, police said. Officials haven't released his age and said they're in the early stages of their investigation.

Police said the vehicle was reported stolen from the area of Paisley Road and Silvercreek Parkway North around 5:30 a.m. The resident said she'd left her white pickup truck running in the driveway and when she came back outside, she saw someone driving it away.

Officials said there's been an increase in warm-up theft over the past few days. On Friday, a resident in the area of Victoria Road North and Woodlawn Road East said their 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse was stolen from their driveway.