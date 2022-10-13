Guelph, Ont. mother being forced out of apartment by landlord’s plans to renovate

A Guelph, Ont. mother and her six-year-old son could soon be forced out of their downtown apartment because the landlord wants to renovate.

At the end of last month, Shannon Bray received an N13 form – a notice landlords give out when they want to end someone’s tenancy to demolish, repair or convert a rental unit.

“I intend to convert the unit to non-residential use,” the form reads in part. “You’ll be evicted as of Jan. 31.”

Bray said she’s still getting over the shock.

While ‘reno-victions’ aren’t necessarily new, Bray’s situation is unique.

She had a fall earlier this year that required extensive surgery, leaving her in a wheelchair and unable to work. Living on the ground floor of her Yarmoth Street apartment building and not having to deal with stairs has been convenient – until now.

Trying to find a place that rents closes to the $1,265 a month she currently pays has been nearly impossible, she said.

“I'm not sure what prospective landlord is going to take on someone who is in a lower income situation, that can barely afford the rent probably, also needs accommodations,” Bray said.

The situation feels unfair because her unit is the only one that will be affected.

PLANS TO IMPROVE SECURITY

The N13 form submitted by her landlord, James Kritz, explains he plans to “convert the main floor apartment into individual residential storage units, secure indoor bicycle storage and winter snow removal equipment storage with 24-hour access and video security monitoring.”

Kritz declined a request for an interview. In an emailed statement to CTV News, he explained the plan to build a storage unit comes after other residents had their items stolen.

“I am applying for a permit to convert Shannon's unit as it is in an ideal location as one of only four units on the main floor of the building. It is closest to the front of the building making it most accessible for carrying and moving items into and out of storage at all hours of the day,” Kritz said.

For Bray, the biggest fear may not be leaving the physical space behind, but her neighbours who have helped her and her son through her injury.

“People really showed up for us,” she said through tears. “And that meant a lot, it counted for a lot.”