Guelph, Ont. wrestler one match away from training with top WWE talent

A Guelph, Ont. wrestler is one match away from the chance of a lifetime.

On Sunday, Natalie Cicoria – known professionally as Kc Spinelli – will step in the ring to battle for the opportunity to train with some of the world's best wrestlers.

It's the grand prize for the finals of the Quebec-based competition Wrestling Academy 2023. Three winners take home $10,000 each and they will receive three months of training at the Nightmare Factory wrestling school in Atlanta, Georgia. It is co-owned by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Cody Rhodes.

"And then you have Billy Gunn and his sons who come in and help as trainers, as well as Shawn Spears who has dropped in numerous times as well," said Spinelli.

The competition is run by Jacques Rougeau, who is best known as The Mountie during his time in the World Wrestling Federation.

Spinelli, 38, knew before she could walk that wrestling was in her future.

"I've worked with WWE. I've worked with Impact Wrestling. I've worked with AEW. And I've worked with ROH," she said.

Aside from Canada, she's also wrestled in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Pakistan and Holland.

Sunday's match may be her biggest challenge yet. Standing in her way is experienced wrestler Kat Von Heez. But it's not anything she isn't prepared for with nearly 15 years of wrestling experience of her own.

Sometimes acting as the heel, or the villain, she also has the intimidation factor and some smack talk on her side.

"If there's one thing this mouth is good for, it's definitely entertaining," she said.

Knowing what's on the line, she's not taking anything lightly.

"This opportunity is hopefully going to open some doors so the people on the other side could potentially help me gain access to making this a full-time gig," Spinelli said.

Sunday certainly won't be Spinelli's first career hurdle. She's had to navigate her way through what's historically been a male-dominated sport.

"'We don't have room for you on our roster, you can still help with the ring and come out to shows but as for getting any work, we just don't have it for you,'" Spinelli said, recalling a conversation from earlier in her career.

She's wrestled with a chip on her shoulder for that reason, but the industry has evolved a lot since she began.

So it's fitting that CTV News caught up with her at Canada's first female-owned professional wrestling academy – Off The Ropes.

Used to knocking down barriers and bodies, Spinelli looks to pin her next opponent, as well as pin down a permanent contract.

"I'm Kc Spinelli and someday, somebody is going to see me and say 'we want her' and I'm hoping with this opportunity, that's what it is."