Guelph pair who allegedly rammed vehicle into business’ glass door believed to be involved in two other break-ins
Guelph police are looking for a man and woman who investigators believe were involved in three early morning break-ins Friday.
Police were called to a burglary at a business on Stone Road West near Edinburgh Road South around 6:15 a.m.
Investigation revealed the suspects drove a vehicle into the business’ glass doors to get inside. They then smashed a display case and stole product as well as the cash register.
Police believe the pair were also involved in two break and enters at businesses on Silver Creek Parkway North earlier in the morning shortly after 5 a.m. In those incidents, the suspects used a sledgehammer to smash the glass front doors.
The first suspect is believed to be a man, approximately six feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie with white writing, a black and grey checkered scarf, black gloves and black sneakers with white trim.
The second is believed to be a woman, five feet, nine inches tall with a slim build. She was wearing a black hoodie with white writing, an orange shirt, orange scarf, black pants and grey gloves and carrying a black duffel bag.
-
-
Ottawa home sales down 42 per cent in November, biggest drop this yearOttawa home sales dropped for a ninth straight month in November as the real estate market continued to cool down.
-
2024 Brier coming to ReginaThe 2024 Brier will be coming to the Brandt Centre in Regina.
-
New Cold, Flu and COVID-19 Clinic for Kids opens in Toronto as demand for pediatric health care surgesAs the demand for pediatric health care across the province surges, a new clinic specializing in treating children for colds, influenza and COVID-19 has opened in Toronto’s east end.
-
Funeral for Kirkland Lake miner killed on the job in northern OntarioA 52-year-old Kirkland Lake, Ont., man is being laid to rest on National Miners Day following an underground incident at the Young-Davidson gold mine in Matachewan last week.
-
Traffic stop leads to arrest of two women in ChathamChatham-Kent police say they arrested two women on outstanding warrants after a traffic stop.
-
-
How to get the increased GST tax creditTo help combat inflation and help lower- and modest-income families, over the span of six months, Ottawa is issuing an additional one-time GST tax credit to eligible taxpayers. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew breaks down who's eligible for the increased GST credit, explain how to get it, and how much you could receive.
-
N.S. man faces dozens of charges after break-ins, thefts; police seize equipment stolen from fire departmentA man is facing more than three dozen charges after a string of break-ins and thefts -- including the theft of life-saving equipment from a volunteer fire department -- in Pictou and Colchester counties and East Hants.