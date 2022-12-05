Guelph pair who allegedly rammed vehicle into business’ glass door believed to be involved in two other break-ins

Guelph police are looking for a man and woman who investigators believe were involved in three early morning break-ins Friday.

Police were called to a burglary at a business on Stone Road West near Edinburgh Road South around 6:15 a.m.

Investigation revealed the suspects drove a vehicle into the business’ glass doors to get inside. They then smashed a display case and stole product as well as the cash register.

Police believe the pair were also involved in two break and enters at businesses on Silver Creek Parkway North earlier in the morning shortly after 5 a.m. In those incidents, the suspects used a sledgehammer to smash the glass front doors.

The first suspect is believed to be a man, approximately six feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie with white writing, a black and grey checkered scarf, black gloves and black sneakers with white trim.

The second is believed to be a woman, five feet, nine inches tall with a slim build. She was wearing a black hoodie with white writing, an orange shirt, orange scarf, black pants and grey gloves and carrying a black duffel bag.