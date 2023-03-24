iHeartRadio

Guelph police allegedly bust two drivers in one night for stunt driving


Guelph police said they stopped two drivers for speeding. (GPS)

Guelph police said they charged two drivers with stunt driving after they were allegedly driving 40km/h over the speed limit overnight Thursday.

Police said in a news release, one of those drivers was a 16-year-old with a G2 licence who was clocked travelling 92km/h on Victoria Road South, which has a speed limit of 50km/h.

Police said the incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m.

Hours later, police said the same officer stopped a vehicle around 1 a.m. after it was observed travelling at a high rate of speed.

Officials said the officer clocked a vehicle going 124 km/h in a posted 70 km/h zone.

“The licence plates were also seized as the tires were rubbing against the body panels, thereby making the vehicle unsafe to drive on the road,” police said.

In this instance, a 23-year-old from Oshawa was charged with stunt driving and operating an unsafe vehicle, police said.

