Guelph police appeal to trail users as murder investigation continues

Guelph police are looking to speak with anyone who was in the area of a downtown trail as officers continue to investigate the city’s latest homicide.

In a media release, police said they want to talk to people who might have been in the area of a pathway which runs between Neeve Street and Wyndham Street South – on the south side of the Speed River – between 5:35 a.m. and 9 a.m. on July 11.

On Wednesday July 13, a man’s body was located behind a business near the intersection of Wellington Street East and Wyndham Street South.

Police believe he was killed in a downtown apartment a few days earlier.

A 43-year-old Guelph man is charged with second-degree-murder in the case.

Police believe the two men knew each other and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.