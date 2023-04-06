Guelph police arrest 15-year-old, 12-year-old for assault and theft

A 15-year-old and 12-year-old have been arrested for allegedly assaulting young teens.

According to a news release, a 13-year-old boy was walking home from school on March 9 in the area of Willow Road and Dawson Road when he was approached by two other boys asking for money.

Police say the 13-year-old took change out of his pocket, dropped some on the ground, and when he went to pick it up, one of the boys told him to kiss his shoe, which he pretended to do.

Another 13-year-old told police that, on the same day, he was walking into a business on Willow Road when he was also approached by two boys asking for money.

The boys allegedly pushed him against a window as he left the business, but the 13-year-old managed to get away.

Police say the boys slapped the 13-year-old in the head.

A 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy, both from Guelph, were arrested and charged with assault and theft.

They were released and have court dates in June.