Guelph police arrest man wanted in connection with Brampton shooting and Shelburne arson

HL: Guelph police arrest man wanted in connection with Brampton shooting and Shelburne ars

A man identified as a ‘person of interest’ in the Jan. 20 shooting of a woman in Brampton and wanted for arson in Shelburne was arrested in Guelph Sunday afternoon.

Guelph police spokesperson Scott Tracey confirmed the individual was arrested at Guelph General Hospital on Sunday around 12:20 p.m. after police received information on his whereabouts.

Tracey said he was held until he could be turned over to Peel officers a short time later.

He said Guelph police are no longer involved.

Earlier in the day, Peel regional police said investigators from the Intimate Partner Violence Unit obtained a warrant for an arrest after an arson in the Town of Shelburne.

Police said on Saturday at 4:19 a.m., emergency services received a call for a house fire on O’Reilly Crescent in Shelburne. The fire was extinguished. No one was home at the time of the incident.

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle parked in the driveway described as a grey Hyundai Elantra with a license plate CXTV527.

Police said on Friday, just before 10:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the area of Candy Crescent and Major Williams Sharpe Drive in the City of Brampton. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located an adult woman that had been shot.

The victim was transported to a trauma centre, and her injuries have been deemed non-life threatening, according to police.

Police identified a person of interest after the shooting.