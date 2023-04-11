Guelph police arrest man who allegedly committed indecent acts

Guelph police say a man has been arrested after allegedly committing indecent acts outside a north-end business.

Police said on Friday around 3:50 p.m. an employee was outside a business near Woodlawn Road and Imperial Road North when they reportedly observed a man drive by committing an indecent act.

On Sunday just after 2 p.m., a customer of the same business was outside when the same man reportedly drove by and repeated the behaviour.

Police have since charged a 48-year-old Guelph man with two counts of committing an indecent act.